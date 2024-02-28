Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Equifax worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $268.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.02. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

