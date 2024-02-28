ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
ESSA stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.87.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
