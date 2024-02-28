ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

ESSA stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.