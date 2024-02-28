EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ EVER opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154 over the last three months. 38.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.