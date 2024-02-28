EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.83. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 10,289 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $270.12 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 68,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

