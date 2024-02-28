Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $60,974.12 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $60,974.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,415.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

EXAS opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

