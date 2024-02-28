Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EIF. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.15.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$49.58 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

