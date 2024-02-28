Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

EXC stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

