F Quinn Stepan, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.