Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading 10.3% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 470,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 180,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$176.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.64.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.