Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

