Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 60,592 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2,281.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

ROST stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $149.86.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.