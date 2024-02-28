Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $614,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,683 shares of company stock worth $6,367,991. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

