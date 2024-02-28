Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.29% of Itron worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $807,490. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

