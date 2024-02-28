Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,740 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 840,940 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,544,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

