Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.