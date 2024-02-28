Felix The Sells 4,374 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. HSBC started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

