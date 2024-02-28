First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

