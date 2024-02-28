FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Purchases C$1,657,304.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen purchased 7,400 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$223.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,657,304.00.
Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$221.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.90. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of C$181.42 and a twelve month high of C$230.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$219.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$209.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
