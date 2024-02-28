Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 52,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 208,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

