Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $120.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 705,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.