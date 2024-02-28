Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $79.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $120.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

