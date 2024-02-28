Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,088,246 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $86,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $280.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

