Fmr LLC Has $80.21 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $80,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

