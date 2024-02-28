Fmr LLC Has $81.26 Million Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,320 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.87% of Outset Medical worth $81,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,807,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,494,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 706,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 197,082 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,783.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,554,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,977 shares of company stock worth $648,452. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

