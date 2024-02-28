Fmr LLC Has $87.39 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.85% of Spirit Airlines worth $87,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

