Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.28% of Spotify Technology worth $83,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $253.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.03 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $114.64 and a 1 year high of $256.43.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

