Fmr LLC Sells 1,965,829 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965,829 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $85,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

