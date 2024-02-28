Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $121.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $143.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $752,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

