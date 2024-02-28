Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $38,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

