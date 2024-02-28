Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,434 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $33,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Backblaze Stock Performance

BLZE opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 123.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 830,916 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 50.6% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 537,565 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

