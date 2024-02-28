Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $459.70

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 459.70 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 463.80 ($5.88), with a volume of 44004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.90 ($5.93).

Fresnillo Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,919.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 541.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

