Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Holdings Increased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

