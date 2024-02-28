Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 25,940 shares traded.

Galenfeha Trading Up 37.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Galenfeha

(Get Free Report)

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.