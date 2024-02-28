Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,773,000 after buying an additional 393,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,402,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,967,000 after buying an additional 302,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

