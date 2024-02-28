Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.87.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $705,216. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

See Also

