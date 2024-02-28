Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Gartner by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 60.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $461.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.00. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $5,857,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

