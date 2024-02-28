Gary Levin Acquires 30,000 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Gary Levin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$49,200.00 ($32,156.86).
Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Baby Bunting Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baby Bunting Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.