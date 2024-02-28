GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $92.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

