Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GENI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.02. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

