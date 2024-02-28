Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $16,812.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $15,545.92.

On Friday, December 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $15,096.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12.

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $387.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on LUNG

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

