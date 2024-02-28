Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $16,812.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $15,545.92.
  • On Friday, December 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $15,096.00.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12.

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $387.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

