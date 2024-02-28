Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,254.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,254 ($15.91) and last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.85), with a volume of 15606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,236 ($15.68).

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £523.26 million, a PE ratio of 272.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Get Georgia Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Georgia Capital

In other news, insider Neil Janin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £70,140 ($88,964.99). 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

See Also

