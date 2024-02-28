Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIC stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 110.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 473.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

