Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 247,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,169,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

