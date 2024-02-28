Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Shares of GL opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

