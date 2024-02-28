Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) General Counsel John Terry O’connor Acquires 1,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

