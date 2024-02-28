Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Graco worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 321,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 81,807 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,826 shares of company stock worth $3,939,716. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

