Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

