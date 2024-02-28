Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Gray Television worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE:GTN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $541.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

