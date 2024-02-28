Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.51 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GDYN

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.