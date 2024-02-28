Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

